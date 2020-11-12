Georgia To Recount Votes By Hand

Georgia’s Secretary of State has announced that the state will be recounting the votes by hand after President Donald Trump threw a hissy fit.

“With the margin being so close, it will require a full by hand recount in each county,” Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference in Atlanta. “This will help build confidence.”

He added: “It will be an audit, a recount and a recanvas all at once,” he added.

Biden currently had Trump beat by 14,000 votes in the state.

Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight organization has slammed the decision:

“Georgia voters decided. Donald Trump cannot overturn the will of Georgia voters. President-Elect Biden won Georgia and won by more than 14,000 votes, more than Trump’s win in Michigan in 2016. Donald Trump is delaying the inevitable. He lost, and he knows it. #gapol #Election2020” they tweeted from their official Twitter account.

Abrams was credited for flipping the red state to blue by ensuring that Black communities, whose votes are usually suppressed, were able to get out and vote.