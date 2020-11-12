‘Friends’ Reunion Special to Film in March, Matthew Perry Says

RELATED STORIES

They’ll be there for you… in about four months or so, it looks like.

Filming of the long-awaited (and long-delayed) Friends reunion special has been “rescheduled for the beginning of March,” star Matthew Perry revealed on Twitter on Thursday. “Looks like we have a busy year coming up,” the former Chandler Bing added. “And that’s the way I like it!”

The six stars of the hit NBC sitcom — Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Lisa Kudrow — are set to reunite in a one-off, unscripted special to air on HBO Max, with the stars sitting down together and reminiscing about the days filming the 1994-2004 comedy. (Schwimmer described the special as “a really fun interview” with “some other surprise bits.”) It was originally slated to debut along with the launch of HBO Max in May, but was pushed back last year due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Last we heard, production on the special, which will be filmed on Friends‘ original soundstage on the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, Calif., was pushed back to the fall, after several stops and starts. (No word yet on when the special will actually air, assuming it’s filmed in early March as planned.) But Friends fans did catch a glimpse of the old Central Perk gang when Aniston, Cox and Kudrow appeared together in a comedy bit during this year’s Emmys in September.