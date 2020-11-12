Friends Reunion HBO Max Update

Could we BE more excited?
Like most things in 2020, the highly-anticipated Friends reunion special on HBO Max was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The special was originally supposed to be filmed in March 2020, with a premiere in May pegged to the debut of HBO Max.
Well, Matthew Perry, aka the artist formerly known as Chandler Bing, just tweeted out an update on the special:
While this may be happening a year later than was originally planned, I’m excited to have another thing to look forward to in 2021.
And, of course, we don’t know when the special will air just yet, but it’s exciting just to know that the filming is on the horizon and that all the friends will be back together again soon.
TV and Movies
