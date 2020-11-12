Free Masters live stream: How to watch morning Masters coverage before ESPN, CBS broadcasts

After seven long months of waiting, fans will finally get to see Tiger Woods compete for his sixth Green Jacket at the 2020 Masters in Augusta, Georgia this weekend.

Normally played during the second weekend in April, this year’s tournament was postponed to the second weekend in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So now, fans will get to watch Tiger while also juggling channels/streams to watch college football and NFL games.

Woods, currently ranked 33rd in the world, has a chance to make another run and tie Jack Nicklaus’ record of six Masters wins. Woods’ odds to win are currently placed at +2700, tied for ninth-best in the field of 92. He’ll have plenty of stiff competition though.

Bryson DeChambeaux is the current favorite at +750, while John Rahm and Rory McIlroy are both placed at +1100. Dustin Johnson, the No. 1 ranked golfer in the world, is at +1200 along with the No. 3-ranked golfer, Justin Thomas.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Tiger Woods and the rest of the field at the 2020 Masters.

Watch the Masters live​

ESPN and CBS will split the Masters coverage: ESPN will air first- and second-round coverage on Thursday and Friday, both days from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. CBS will resume weekend coverage starting on Saturday and concluding on Sunday. Its broadcast will air from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. ET and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET, respectively.

Masters 2020 TV schedule

Masters.com will stream the entirety of the 2020 Masters Tournament, but ESPN+ will also provide streaming options for viewers, including Amen Corner, Featured Groups and two sets of featured holes (4, 5 and 6, plus 15 and 16). Another option is fuboTV, which streams live sports and is offering a seven-day free trial.

Date Time (ET) TV channel Thursday, Nov. 12 1-5:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Friday, Nov. 13 1-5:30 p.m. ESPN, fuboTV Saturday, Nov. 14 1-5 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Sunday, Nov. 15 10 a.m.-3 p.m. CBS, fuboTV

Tiger Woods’ tee times

Tiger Woods will tee off at 7:55 a.m. in Round 1 on Thursday, Nov. 12. He’ll be playing with Shane Lowry and Andy Ogletree.

Round Time Pairing 1 7:55 a.m. Shane Lowry, Andy Ogletree

Masters tee times, pairings

Thursday, Round 1