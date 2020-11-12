Fantasy Injury Updates: Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Staford affecting Week 10 QB rankings

Fantasy football owners are dealing with enough injuries at running back and wide receiver, and the last thing they need is “questionable” quarterbacks — especially in Week 10. This generally deep position will be without two studs this week (Matt Ryan, Patrick Mahomes) because of byes, and three of our favorite defenses to stream against (Falcons, Cowboys, Jets) are also out. That makes it slightly tougher to find sleepers, and with Ben Roethlisberger, Baker Mayfield, and Matthew Stafford all dealing with illness/injury issues, you can bet fantasy owners will be looking for updates like the ones below ahead of their start ’em, sit ’em decisions right up kickoff on Sunday.

Is Ben Roethlisberger playing this week?

Roethlisberger is on the COVID list after coming into close contact with TE Vance McDonald, who tested positive on Monday. As long as Roethlisberger doesn’t test positive between now and Saturday, he will be activated and eligible to start on Sunday against the Bengals. At this point, that’s expected.

However, Roethlisberger is also rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in the first half against the Cowboys. Because he finished the game, he’s expected to play through the ailment, but the combination of time away in practice and the sore knee make Roethlisberger slightly tougher to trust if he does suit up. He’s been a high-floor, relatively low-ceiling QB this year, so consider him a low-end QB1 in a neutral matchup against the Bengals.

Is Baker Mayfield playing this week?

Mayfield was activated from the COVID list on Wednesday. He was originally placed on it after having close contact with someone who tested positive, but after not testing positive himself, he returned to full practice and is fully expected to start on Sunday against the Texans.

Aside from a five-TD explosion in Week 7, Mayfield has been a fairly low-ceiling quarterback this year. Houston is allowing the eighth-most fantasy points per game to QBs, so this is a nice matchup, but Mayfield is merely on the start ’em, sit ’em bubble because of his generally limited production. If you’re in a bind because you have Patrick Mahomes or Matt Ryan on bye, then Mayfield isn’t a terrible replacement, but you don’t need to go out of your way to start him.

Is Matthew Stafford playing this week?

Stafford left Detroit’s Week 9 game early after being told by the refs he had to get checked for a concussion. All reports indicate he cleared protocols, and he was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday despite having a neck injury.

Given that he’s already practicing, Stafford should be just fine for Sunday’s game against Washington. However, with Washington tied for the 11th-fewest fantasy points per game allowed to QBs and Kenny Golladay (hip) likely out, Stafford is a below-average play in fantasy leagues this week.