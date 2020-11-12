Fantastical Updated for macOS Big Sur With New Design, Widgets, Native Support for Apple Silicon, and More

Flexibits today announced the release of version 3.3 of its popular calendar app Fantastical for Mac, with key new features including full compatibility with macOS Big Sur, native support for Apple Silicon, and a new design.



Fantastical version 3.3 also supports macOS Big Sur’s revamped Notification Center widgets with customizable themes and sizes, displays sunrise and sunset times in the weather forecast, provides severe weather alerts, adds support for adding Microsoft Teams meetings to events on Office 365, and more.

Many of these new features and others have also been implemented in the latest version of Fantastical for iPhone and iPad.

Fantastical is free on the Mac App Store/App Store for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with a Fantastical Premium subscription required to unlock all features. A subscription costs $4.99 per month or $39.99 per year in the United States.