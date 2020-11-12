EXPLICIT Pics Of R&B Singer Tinashe Leak – Twitter Reacts! (Graphic)

R&B Singer Tinashe is going viral this morning, after explicit images of the beautiful singer leaked online. confirmed that the artistic images show the 27 year old actress/singer in various stages of undress.

The images which leaked came from an artistic photoshoot from noted photographer Diego Villarreal. The images – which are beautiful – show Tinashe frolicking around – in Black & White.

TINASHE SHOWS OFF HER DANCE MOVES

And in many of the images, Tinashe is either completely or partially nude.

Once folks on social media found out about the existence of the images, learned that Tinashe quickly went viral.

Twitter seems to LOVE the images. Here are some of the responses:

Here are the images:

Tinashe, real name Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, is a singer, songwriter, dancer, record producer, and actress. Born in Lexington, Kentucky, Tinashe moved to Los Angeles as a child to pursue a career in entertainment.

Her notable roles included as a motion-capture model in the animated film The Polar Express (2004), Robin Wheeler in the Cartoon Network television series Out of Jimmy’s Head (2007–2008), and a recurring role in the CBS series Two and a Half Men (2008–2009).

Her music career has been much more of a struggle. Her ebut single, “2 On”, reached number one on the Rhythmic airplay chart, and peaked at number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100. Her debut studio album, Aquarius (2014), was noted by music critics as one of the most “solid” debuts by a new female artist in years. The album garnered her nominations for Soul Train and BET Awards.[

Her collaboration with Snakehips and Chance the Rapper, “All My Friends”, won the Ivor Novello Award for Best Contemporary Song in 2016. Tinashe’s second studio album Nightride (2016) reached number 8 on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart in the US. Joyride (2018), her third studio album, peaked at number 58 on the Billboard 200 chart and reached number 6 on the UK R&B Albums chart. After departing RCA, she independently released her fourth studio album, Songs for You in November 2019.