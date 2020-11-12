European Union Unveils Initiative to Stregthen L.G.B.T.Q. Rights

“Too many people cannot be themselves without fear of discrimination, exclusion of or violence. That is a worrying trend in Europe of incidents such as attacks on pride marches and the adoption of the so-called L.G.B.T.I.Q. ideology-free zone declarations. We understand that during the Covid-19 lockdowns that the situation may have gotten worse because many L.G.B.T.I.Q. young people find themselves locked into hostile environments where they are at risk of violence or increasing levels of anxiety or depression.” The first-ever L.G.B.T.I.Q. strategy presents the commission’s key actions and objectives for the next five years around four pillars, namely, tackling discrimination against L.G.B.T.I.Q. people and ensuring L.G.B.T.I.Q. people’s safety, building L.G.B.T.I.Q. inclusive societies and leading the call for L.G.B.T.I.Q. equality around the world. We will present an initiative to extend the list of E.U. crimes in Article 83 of the treaty to cover hate crime and hate speech, including those targeting L.G.B.T.I.Q. people.” “This is about Europe in the 21st century. It’s 2020, and hate and discrimination of people from sexual minorities really does not belong to Europe of these days.”