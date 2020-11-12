Ethnic minorities disproportionately affected by coronavirus: The Lancet By

() – Ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by the novel coronavirus, with Blacks and Asians at increased risk of COVID-19 infection compared to white individuals, according to an analysis published in The Lancet medical journal https://
About 18.7 million patients from 50 studies were included to establish the findings, the analysis said.
Forty-two of the studies were from the United States and eight from the United Kingdom.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.