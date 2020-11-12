Emma Roberts Admits to Feeling ‘Terrified’ Prior to Freezing Her Eggs

Cosmopolitan

The ‘Holidate’ actress, who is expecting her first child with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, shares in a new interview about her endometriosis diagnosis which affects her fertility.

–

Emma Roberts‘ journey to get pregnant with her first child did not come easy. The “Holidate” actress opened up in a new interview that she had undiagnosed endometriosis since her teen age. Despite the knowledge about her fertility and her doctor’s encouragement, she still found the idea of freezing her eggs terrifying.

The 29-year-old made the confession in the December issue of Cosmopolitan when asked if she has had the thought of being ready to be a mother. “To be honest, I was also terrified,” she spilled on what went through her mind after learning that her endometriosis had affected her fertility. “Just the thought of going through that and finding out, perhaps, that I wouldn’t be able to have kids….I did freeze my eggs eventually, which was a difficult process.”

“When I found out about my fertility, I was kind of stunned. It felt so permanent, and oddly, I felt like I had done something wrong,” she continued explaining. “But I started opening up to other women, and all of a sudden, there was a new world of conversation about endometriosis, infertility, miscarriages, fear of having kids. I was so grateful to find out I was not alone in this. I hadn’t done anything ‘wrong’ after all.”

Emma, who is pregnant with boyfriend Garrett Hedlund‘s baby, initially spilled that she learned about her undiagnosed endometriosis a few years ago. Offering more details into the matter, she explained, “I always had debilitating cramps and periods, so bad that I would miss school and, later, have to cancel meetings. I mentioned this to my doctor, who didn’t look into it and sent me on my way because maybe I was being dramatic?”

“In my late 20s, I just had a feeling I needed to switch to a female doctor,” the niece of Julia Roberts recounted. “It was the best decision. She ran tests, sent me to a specialist. Finally, there was validation that I wasn’t being dramatic. But by then, it had affected my fertility. I was told, ‘You should probably freeze your eggs or look into other options.’ ”

Despite her struggles, Emma is getting closer to make her dream of having children of her own a reality. Still, the “American Horror Story” alum admitted that she held back on sharing the happy news with the world since she “didn’t want to get [her] hopes up.”

“Things can go wrong when you’re pregnant,” she elaborated on the reason why. “That’s something you don’t see on Instagram. So I kept it to myself, my family, and my partner, not wanting to make grand plans if it wasn’t going to work out. This pregnancy made me realize that the only plan you can have is that there is no plan.”