Dream Impact Trust Provides Business & Liquidity Update

Non-IFRS Measures

The Trust’s condensed consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”). In this press release, as a complement to results provided in accordance with IFRS, the Trust discloses and discusses certain non-IFRS financial measures including NAV, as well as other measures discussed elsewhere in this release. These non-IFRS measures are not defined by IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning and may not be comparable with similar measures presented by other issuers. The Trust has presented such non-IFRS measures as management believes they are relevant measures of our underlying operating performance and debt management. Non-IFRS measures should not be considered as alternatives to unitholders’ equity, net income, total comprehensive income or cash flows generated from operating activities (continuing), or comparable metrics determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Trust’s performance, liquidity, cash flow and profitability. For a full description of these measures and, where applicable, a reconciliation to the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with IFRS, please refer to the “Non-IFRS Measures and Other Disclosures” section in the Trust’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to our objectives, strategies to achieve those objectives, our beliefs, plans, estimates, projections and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities, as well as statements regarding: our target to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across our properties by 2035; our approaches to impact management; our expected processes and procedures for the measurement and verification of the impact of our investments; our ability to achieve our impact and sustainability goals; the timing of our inaugural disclosure statement and further details on our measurement goals; our plans and proposals for current and future development projects, including projected sizes, density and uses, timing for expected zoning approvals and expected sustainability impact; development timelines, including commencement of construction and/or revitalization of our development projects; the restructuring of the collateral base of our $50 million operating facility, the expected additional liquidity to be generated therefrom and our proposed uses for any such additional liquidity; our ability to source and complete acquisitions of income properties that meet our impact criteria; our ability to grow the Trust’s recurring income segment while continuing to build-out our development pipeline through the acquisition of income properties; the demand for and expected returns on our impact investments; the extension of our arrangements with DAM pursuant to which DAM’s management fees are paid in units, including the terms and conditions of any such extension and the effective date and term of any such extension; and how an extension of our fee arrangement with DAM or the restructuring of our operating facility may affect our operating cash flows and distribution. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Trust’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: adverse changes in general economic and market conditions; the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the Trust; changes to the regulatory environment; environmental risks; local real estate conditions, including the development of properties in close proximity to the Trust’s properties and changes in real estate values; timely leasing of vacant space and re-leasing of occupied space upon expiration; dependence on tenants’ and borrowers’ financial condition; the uncertainties of acquisition activity; the ability to effectively integrate acquisitions; dependence on our partners in the development, construction and operation of our real estate projects; uncertainty surrounding the development and construction of new projects and delays and cost overruns in the design, development, construction and operation of projects; our ability to execute on our strategic plans and meet financial obligations; interest and mortgage rates and regulations; inflation; availability of equity and debt financing; foreign exchange fluctuations. Assumptions upon which forward-looking information is based may include, but are not limited to: a gradual recovery and growth of the general economy over the remainder of 2020 and 2021; relatively historically low interest costs; access to equity and debt capital markets to fund, at acceptable costs, future capital requirements and to enable our refinancing of debts as they mature; the availability of investment opportunities for growth in our target markets; the timing and ability to sell certain properties; the valuations to be realized on property sales relative to current IFRS values; maintaining occupancy levels; and anticipated replacement of expiring tenancies. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of November 12, 2020. The Trust does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is disclosed in filings with securities regulators filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com). These filings are also available at the Trust’s website at www.dreamimpacttrust.ca.

