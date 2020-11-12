Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle to Headline Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Instagram

The New York City celebrations, which are forced to be turned into a digital spectacular due to the coronavirus pandemic, will also feature Leslie Odom Jr. and Pentatonix.

–

Music icons Dolly Parton and Patti LaBelle will be riding on virtual floats to headline this year’s (20) Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Organizers behind the traditional New York City celebrations have been forced to turn the festivities into a digital spectacular due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the online affair won’t be short of big names.

Parton will join the parade as part of Cracker Barrel’s second appearance. She will sing the holiday classic “A Holly Jolly Christmas”.

In addition to Parton and LaBelle, Tori Kelly, Keke Palmer, Jordin Sparks, “Hamilton” star Leslie Odom Jr. and a cappella group Pentatonix will also be performing, while comedian Jimmy Fallon and his “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” house band, hip-hop stars The Roots, will open the show.

Additionally, the Broadway casts of “Jagged Little Pill”, “Hamilton”, “Mean Girls” and “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” will revisit their respective theaters for pre-taped performances.





The holiday celebrations will begin at 9 A.M. ET on 26 November and will be broadcast on America’s NBC network and via its app.

For more information, visit: Macys.com/Parade.

The showcase, which typically features massive balloons and celebrity performances on floats, has run for almost a century, with a staging area in front of the Macy’s Herald Square store. The iconic event has been telecast since 1953.