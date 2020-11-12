Demons secure Ben Brown from North Melbourne

Forward Ben Brown will be a Demon in 2021 after the Kangaroos and Melbourne finalised the move on the final day of the 2020 AFL trade period.

Melbourne will acquire Brown, pick 28 and future fourth-round selection in exchange picks 26, 33 and a future fourth-round selection (tied to Brisbane).

Brown, 27, was told to explore his options after the club announced its intentions to move in a different direction despite the 200cm forward kicking over 60 goals for the club in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

A knee injury in season 2020 would restrict Brown to just games, kicking a total of eight goals. He played 130 games for the club after making his debut back in 2014.

Ben Brown (Getty)

“We are excited to have Ben join us,” Melbourne general manager of football Josh Mahoney said.

“He is a proven goal kicker and we think he is the perfect type of player to work alongside our other forwards with his height, football smarts and experience.

“We were impressed during this process by Ben’s determination to succeed and also his excitement about joining Melbourne and being part of our club.”

The forward also took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt tribute to Kangaroos fans.

Brown admitted the process was a “tough” one as he continues to come to terms with the change in career.

“North Melbourne has been more than just a workplace for the last seven years of my life and, in many ways, it’s been tough coming to grips with the reality of leaving the place behind,” he wrote.

“What I really want to say is ‘Thank You’. To my teammates over the last seven years, to the staff who have given me so much of their time and expertise, to the wonderful fans – especially the amazing NMFC Cheer Squad, who have supported me since day dot. I know many of us will remain friends forever and for this I am so grateful.”