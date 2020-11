Everything Announced at Today’s Apple Event in 6 Minutes

Apple today held a third fall event, this time focused on Macs. Apple announced new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and Mac mini models, all of which are equipped with the first Apple Silicon chip, the M1. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for more videos. It took Apple a little bit under an hour to introduce all of the new devices during the “One More Thing” event, but we’ve recapped all…