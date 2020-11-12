Damien Cook’s secretive hospital dash before Game Two, NSW Blues

It’s been revealed that Blues hooker Damien Cook had a late hospital dash in the lead-up to Game Two of State of Origin.

Cook was instrumental at dummy-half, using his speed to tear up the Maroons on Wednesday night and force a Game Three decider in the series.

But prior to the game he was touch-and-go with a serious skin infection on his left leg that nearly required surgery.

Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald, Dr David Broe said Cook had an infected boil that developed into cellulitis. The doctor said the wound was “a couple of centimetres deep” and so bad he was ready to operate on Cook’s leg on Tuesday morning, a day before Game Two.

Damien Cook had heavy strapping on his left leg in Game Two of Origin (Getty)

Thankfully Cook was able to bounce back on Monday night after receiving a heavy dose of antibiotics and an IV drip in a secretive visit to Prince of Wales Private Hospital in Randwick.

“When I looked at him the infection was spreading all through his skin and up to his groin region,” Dr Broe said.

“I didn’t paint a particularly good picture.

“When I saw him initially I thought he would need 24-36 hours in hospital on a drip. If he wasn’t getting better in the morning I was making a decision that day to take him to the operating theatre. I couldn’t get over it when he turned a major corner.

“Given what he had been through over the previous week, it was a remarkable performance.”

Blues halfback Nathan Cleary had a similar skin infection on his face earlier in the NRL season which led to disfiguring swelling along his browline.

Panthers halfback Nathan Cleary had a skin infection earlier this year (Getty)

Cook’s doctor and the Blues somehow managed to keep the hooker’s pre-game hospital visit under wraps, and got him back into their Central Coast camp in time for their Tuesday training session.

Cook only spoke of the infection after NSW’s victory at ANZ Stadium when coach Brad Fittler revealed his race to be fit to play.

“I don’t think [the doctor] really wanted me to play Game Two,” Cook said.

“He was more talking Game Three, but our trainer said I had to be at captain’s run. It was quite large at the time. It wasn’t too common, but the antibiotics worked. I didn’t want to miss it for that.

“I woke up [on Tuesday] morning and he was amazed with it and I was ready to go.”

Cook played in Game Two with heavy strapping on his left leg where the wound was, and showed no signs of discomfort in the match.

He played nearly 80 minutes, finishing with 72 metres gained and an average of 9 metres gained per carry, two tackle busts and 41 tackles.

