CUPE Says Ford Conservatives Aren’t Listening to Scientific Experts With New COVID-19 Guidelines

Article content continued

Last week the Ontario Government released its budget plan, which they told Ontarians was focused on three themes: Protect, Support, and Recover. Some raised concerns that while the budget speech certainly sounded like additional resources were being spent to fight the second wave of COVID-19, it wasn’t clear those funds would ever make its way to the front line of the battle against the global pandemic.

“We know that Financial Accountability Officer has already detailed how the Ford Conservatives are sitting on over $9 billion in collective resources earmarked for COVID-19 that have not been spent. We need those resources invested in the frontline public services that keep us all safe,” said Hahn. “CUPE Ontario members are on the frontline of this pandemic, in hospitals and long term care homes, in our schools and universities, in cities and towns across the province, and in agencies and community social services like shelters, and group homes, supporting the most vulnerable. This betrayal by the Ford Conservatives is not only an affront to their superhuman efforts, it will make their lives, and the lives of those they support even less safe.”

“It’s not too late to do the right thing here,” said Candace Rennick, Secretary Treasurer of CUPE Ontario. “The Conservatives have an opportunity to reboot, to change their system to respect science, and to actually move resources to front line services across the province to quell this second wave. But time is running out. I hope Doug Ford doesn’t let politics and ego get in the way of doing what our communities need and the science demands.”

kw/cope491

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112006000/en/

Contacts

Zaid Noorsumar

CUPE Communications

647-995-9859

[email protected]

#distro