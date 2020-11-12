Cryptocurrency Leaders and Blockchain Legends Meet in Puerto Rico to Address the Future of the Internet and the Global Economy November 16

San Juan, Puerto Rico, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — (via Blockchain Wire) – Crypto Mondays, Dorado Genesis and the Act 20/22/60 Special Committee of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce, today announced their first joint event, “THE FUTURE OF THE INTERNET AND THE GLOBAL ECONOMY”, will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020. Cryptocurrency leaders will gather together for the 3-hour online event transmitted from Puerto Rico. The cryptocurrency and blockchain event will be powered by Zoom, starting at 5:00 PM AST as part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week.

Agenda topics will cover bitcoin, mining, stablecoin and staking fundamentals, no barrier entry, entrepreneurship opportunities in crypto, the 4th Technological Revolution and the future of the internet and the global economy.

Confirmed speakers include:

ANDREW KEYS – Managing Partner at Digital Asset Risk Management Advisors (DARMA Capital), who recently partnered with LiquidStake to tackle the staking Liquidity problem for Ethereum 2.0 with a $50M allocation.

BROCK PIERCE – Co-founder of Tether, the #1 most traded cryptocurrency with annual trading volume of over US $10 Trillion and founder of Blockchain Capital, that has helped develop the STO (security token offering) to further secure investments in digital currency. Pierce also ran as an independent candidate for the USA presidential 2020 election.

MICHAEL TERPIN – Founder and CEO of Transform Group, whose divisions include Transform PR, a global public relations firm that has served more than 200 clients in the blockchain field and helped launch more than 100 ICO’s and CoinAgenda, a global event series for cryptocurrency investors and blockchain innovators since 2014. Terpin also co-founded BitAngels, the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups and co-founded the Caribbean Blockchain Association in 2015 along with Gabriel Abed and Roger Ver.

CRYSTAL ROSE – Entrepreneur, investor and Forbes Top 10 Women in Blockchain. Co-Founder of shEOS, a female-run block producer on the EOS network and the shEOS Foundation, providing computer science scholarships to young women.

NICK SPANOS – Founder of the Bitcoin Center, the first physical peer-to-peer cryptocurrency exchange opened just 100 feet from the New York Stock Exchange. Spanos and the Bitcoin Center were also featured in the Netflix movie “Banking on Bitcoin.” Spanos is a holder of blockchain patents, such as voting on the blockchain, and most recently founded the decentralized bonding curve platform Zap.org.

SCOTT WALKER – Serial Entrepreneur and founding LP in Blockchain.Capital with investments in Coinbase, Kraken and more. Walker is one of the most knowledgeable crypto investors in the sector.

CRAIG SELLARS – Leads the development of global blockchain innovations as the inventor of the stablecoin, the digital US dollar on top of the Bitcoin blockchain. Co-founder of Tether, his current development focus is on the creation of open-source decentralized identity protocols and applications.

GEOFF McCABE – CEO of The Divi Project. He also owns businesses in virtual reality, gaming, two hotels, and a blockchain-based media company, LightingWorks.

PEDRO RIVERA – Community Builder, Blockchain investor and advocate. A Puerto Rican who returned to the Island after Hurricane Maria to help rebuild the Island though the Crypto Community. Founder of Crypto Mondays San Juan.

The event welcomes all attendees ranging from those new to the crypto world to expert crypto traders. Registration is available at https://futureofinternetandglobaleconomyzoom.eventbrite.com.

About the organizers:

Crypto Mondays seek to make Puerto Rico a world hub for investment and progress in blockchain, cryptocurrency, and digital innovation. For over 2 years, Crypto Mondays San Juan has brought some of the brightest technological forerunners on the planet to Puerto Rico to discuss topics ranging from banking and finance, to digital identities, privacy, small businesses and women entrepreneurial empowerment.

ACT 20/22/60 Special Committee of the Puerto Rico Chamber of Commerce serves as a bridge and liaison between the Act 20/22/60 community and the local business community by helping them integrate through professional, educational, networking and social activities.