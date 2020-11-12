Coronavirus restrictions to be eased across Queensland

Matilda Coleman
Coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased across Queensland next Tuesday.

From 4pm on Tuesday November 17:  

  • Up to 50 people can gather in homes and public spaces across Queensland.
  • Person limits in indoor premises will increase from 1 person per 4 square metres to 1 person per 2 square metres.
  • Up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals, and all guests can dance at weddings, both indoors and outdoors
  • Seated, ticketed indoor events like theatre, live music, cinemas and sports can increase patron numbers from 50% to 100%.
  • Outdoor events can have up to 1,500 people attend with a COVID Safe Event Checklist
  • Open air stadiums can increase seated capacity from 75% to 100% with a COVID Safe Plan
  • Outdoor dancing will be allowed

Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders deserved more freedoms after working hard to stop the spread of the disease.  

