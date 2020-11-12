Coronavirus restrictions to be eased across Queensland

Coronavirus restrictions are set to be eased across Queensland next Tuesday.

From 4pm on Tuesday November 17:

Up to 50 people can gather in homes and public spaces across Queensland.

Person limits in indoor premises will increase from 1 person per 4 square metres to 1 person per 2 square metres.

Up to 200 people can attend weddings and funerals, and all guests can dance at weddings, both indoors and outdoors

Seated, ticketed indoor events like theatre, live music, cinemas and sports can increase patron numbers from 50% to 100%.

Outdoor events can have up to 1,500 people attend with a COVID Safe Event Checklist

Open air stadiums can increase seated capacity from 75% to 100% with a COVID Safe Plan

Outdoor dancing will be allowed

Annastacia Palaszczuk said Queenslanders deserved more freedoms after working hard to stop the spread of the disease.

