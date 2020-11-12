Cop Involved in Breonna Taylor Shooting Sued For Sexual Assault!!

The only cop to face charges for the night of Breonna Taylor’s shooting is being sued by a woman for sexual assault.

A woman is claiming that former Lousiville police officer Brett Hankison sexually assaulted her in 2018 while she was intoxicated after giving her a ride home from a bar where he was also working as a security guard.

“Brett Hankison is a 44-year-old sexual predator. For years, he has used his police uniform and secondary night club employment as mechanisms to prey on innocent women who are two decades younger than him,” the lawsuit filed by Margo Borders, a law school student, reads.

