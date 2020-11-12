Colts vs. Titans live score, updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’ game

A pair of AFC South heavyweights will square off on “Thursday Night Football” as the Titans host the Colts to begin Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

This will be Philip Rivers’ first game in the prime-time spotlight with Indianapolis. The veteran quarterback has been so-so this year and has definitely shown signs of age at 38. The Colts (5-3) haven’t needed him to be stellar, though, just solid enough to put up some points, take care of the ball and let the defense do the heavy lifting. Indianapolis’ defense allows 290 yards per game, fewest in the NFL, and is third in scoring defense at 20 points allowed per game.

Similar to Rivers, Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill doesn’t have the flashiest passing yardage numbers, but he has thrown 19 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He leads an effective offense built around running back Derrick Henry. In eight games, Henry has rushed for 843 yards (105.4 per game) and eight touchdowns. He’s a big reason why the Titans (6-2) lead the AFC South despite having a middle-of-the-pack defense (13th in yards allowed, 16th in points allowed).

Sporting News is tracking live scoring updates and highlights from Colts vs. Titans on “Thursday Night Football.” Follow below for complete results from the NFL Week 10 game.

Colts vs. Titans score

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Total Colts — — — — — Titans — — — — —

Colts vs. Titans live updates, highlights from ‘Thursday Night Football’

(Updates will begin at 8:20 p.m. ET.)

‘Thursday Night Football’ start time

Date: Thursday, Nov. 12

Thursday, Nov. 12 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET, now with more TV options thanks to the addition of Fox to the broadcast.

NFL Week 10 schedule

Below is the complete schedule for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Nov. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel Colts at Titans 8:20 p.m. Fox, NFL Network, fuboTV

Sunday, Nov. 15

Game Time (ET) TV channel Texans at Browns 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Washington at Lions 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Buccaneers at Panthers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Eagles at Giants 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Jaguars at Packers 1 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bills at Cardinals 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Chargers at Dolphins 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Broncos at Raiders 4:05 p.m. CBS, fuboTV Seahawks at Rams 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Bengals at Steelers 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV 49ers at Saints 4:25 p.m. Fox, fuboTV Ravens at Patriots 8:20 p.m. NBC, fuboTV

Monday, Nov. 16