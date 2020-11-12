Collingwood Magpies, Nathan Buckley reacts to Treloar, Stephenson decisions

Collingwood Magpies coach Nathan Buckley has taken to social media to lament the ‘toughest day’ amid several controversial trade moves made by the club.

In a frantic end to the AFL trade period on Thursday afternoon, the Magpies controversially bid farewell to star players Adam Treloar and Jaidyn Stephenson.

Treloar was traded to the Western Bulldogs in exchange for a first round selection (pick no.14) in the 2020 AFL draft and a future second-rounder.

Meanwhile Stephenson was traded to North Melbourne with teammate Atu Bosenavulagi and Collingwood’s no.39 pick in exchange for North Melbourne’s 26th, 33rd and 70th picks in the upcoming draft.

The Magpies also let go of Tom Phillips to the Hawks in exchange for a fourth-rounder (pick no.65) from Hawthorn.

The club was shredded on social media by fans and AFL pundits for the trade moves, prompting coach Buckley to tweet his feelings about the ‘unpopular’ decisions.

“My toughest day in footy….bar none,” Buckley said.

“Managing contracted players who love the environment out of the club is a lose/lose situation in the short term.

“The decisions aren’t popular but they were necessary.

“I wish Adam, Jaidyn, Tom and Atu all the best at their new clubs.”