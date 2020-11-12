Collingwood Magpies’ Geoff Walsh responds to Jaidyn Stephenson criticism

Collingwood’s football boss Geoff Walsh has staunchly defended the club’s handling of their AFL trade period moves, after criticism from a “hurt” Jaidyn Stephenson.

Before Stephenson was traded to the Kangaroos with teammate Atu Bosenavulagi and Collingwood’s No.39 pick in exchange for North Melbourne’s 26th, 33rd and 70th picks in the upcoming draft, he told media that he had to ring Magpies coach Nathan Buckley himself to confirm whether or not the rumours about him being unwanted were true.

“I heard nothing from the club so I gave Bucks a call myself to see what was going on and he pretty much said look for a trade as aggressively as you want and we’ll try to facilitate it,” the 21-year-old told SEN.

“There wasn’t a very clear reasoning but I think it’s all worked out for the best.

“He just said he doesn’t know if I’ve allowed myself to open up to the group, which I don’t necessarily agree with but if that’s how he saw it he’s the coach and that’s his prerogative.”

Stephenson admitted after being traded that he was “shocked” and “hurt” by Collingwood’s decision.

“Yeah I am a little bit hurt, I was obviously very happy playing at Collingwood… I enjoyed being there,” he told AFL Trade Radio.

That prompted Walsh to hit back at questions over Collingwood’s actions and directly addressed Stephenson’s criticism.

“We don’t have any ill-will or words that we want to speak about any of those boys and we wish them all the best,” the Magpies football boss said on Triple M’s Hot Breakfast this morning.

“I really can’t let Jaidyn’s comments be etched in history as the version of what he said. I’m not saying he’s being mischievous or anything. Certainly throughout the year on a number of occasions Jaidyn was spoken to by both teammates and coaches and administration about what he needed to do to become or get back to the football that he briefly displayed in his first year.

“What he needed to do if he wanted to continue to be a great AFL player and a good quality Collingwood AFL player, that was reinforced on a number of occasions, and then in the exit interview it was only a day or so after he’d left the hub.

“Those points were all reinforced as to where we see his career at that particular moment and where we predicted it would ebb and flow depending on a response from him.

“I can’t let that particular comment go and remain unanswered. That’s not me being critical of the boy, but me providing some balance.

“Without going into the detail, he was certainly made aware of we’ve seen there were shortcomings, we’ve seen there is room for improvement and that was a cross-section of people that he would’ve been involved in at the club including coaches and teammates.”