Collingwood Magpies Adam Treloar Western Bulldogs move, wife Kim Ravaillion

Adam Treloar has confirmed that Collingwood’s concerns over his private life became the “catalyst” for trading the midfielder to the Western Bulldogs.

Yesterday Magpies list manager Ned Guy said the club only considered trading Treloar when it was revealed his partner Kim Ravaillion, a star netballer, was moving from Melbourne to Queensland to play the 2021 Super Netball season with the Firebirds.

“That was the catalyst for the discussion,” Guy said on Fox Footy on Thursday.

“We had some conversations with Adam and (his manager) Tim (Hazell) originally around whether his family was going to move to Queensland and whether he wanted to do that and it evolved from having that conversation to he thought he’d look at another opportunity.”

Speaking for the first time since being traded to the Bulldogs in exchange for a first round selection (pick no.14) in the AFL draft and a future second-rounder, Treloar revealed more juicy details about the highly-criticised move by Collingwood.

“The way they went about it kind of hurt,” Treloar told media today.

“I wish I could have finished my career at Collingwood, that’s the honest truth.

“I never considered playing footy in Queensland.

“It was more the family side of things and whether or not they could see me playing elite sport being away from my family. I well and truly believe I can.

“They were adamant they had to move me on. Although I disagree, I’m here now.

“I don’t think that [contract or cap issues] was their main reason.”

The 27-year-old was contracted to Collingwood until the end of the 2025 season, but trade whispers began in October that Treloar was being shopped around due to his large contract – rumoured to be up to $900,000 per year – and amid news Ravaillion was moving to Queensland.

Last month Ravailiion, with whom Treloar has a young daughter Georgie, signed with the Firebirds in a return to the team she played at between 2013-16 before joining Collingwood’s Super Netball side from 2017.

This past year Ravaillion did not play netball after becoming a mother to her first child with Treloar, but her netball comeback in Queensland sparked speculation about what her AFL star partner would do, even though Treloar emphatically shut down claims he wanted to be traded to be with his family in another state.

Treloar in fact expressed excitement for Ravaillion’s Queensland move, acknowledged the “sacrifice” she had made for their family in having a child this year, and backed her ambition to return to her netball career, even if it meant being in different states.

With a trade to the Gold Coast Suns or Brisbane Lions quickly ruled out, Treloar’s new destination if he was forced out of Collingwood became murky.

Reports emerged that Magpies coach Nathan Buckley had told Treloar that the club’s senior players “didn’t want him around anymore”, which Buckley denied.

However on Friday, Treloar said Buckley did tell him players didn’t want him at Collingwood next season – a point of view that the midfielder did not buy.

“That was told to me in no uncertain way and that did hurt, because I know how close I am with the players,” Treloar said.

“To be told that, when I don’t think that’s the truth, and to be told that there’s some players that don’t want you there when I know the majority of the players love me and care for me, that did hurt a bit.

“But they were adamant on moving me on so no matter how they were going to go about it, it was going to happen.

“It was a fight up until the end, because I wanted to be at Collingwood.”

Treloar’s former Giants teammate Sam Darley added more intrigue to the messy situation when he tweeted a cryptic message yesterday after the Bulldogs trade was finalised.

“One day all will be revealed but all I can say is Ads is one happy man to be a @westernbulldogs,” Darley posted on social media.

“But as much as it’s a business the way he was treated was embarrassing. Understand it’s a business but wow hope it’s all told one day.”

Treloar seems content at the Bulldogs for now though, as he met staff and players around the club and fronted media in red, white and blue at Whitten Oval, to talk about his five-year deal at the club.

“I met Bevo and Sam Power… and instantly fell in love,” he said.

Treloar said he understood Buckley was in a “tricky situation”, but now he was just focusing on his new home at the Bulldogs.

“I think Bucks was in that tricky situation where you’ve got to put the business side of things first,” Treloar said.

“I wish things could have played out differently. I wish it wasn’t played out externally like it was.

“It would have been nice if everything was played out internally and we could have helped each other out, helped each other get to where we wanted to get to. I wish that’s the way we went about it. But it is what it is. One chapter closes, another starts.”