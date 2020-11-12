College football Week 11: Picks and preview

What a week. The COVID-19 surge throughout the country continues to hinder the college football world with numerous postponements and cancellations. The SEC, where Alabama-LSU, Texas A,amp;M-Tennessee, Auburn-Mississippi State and Georgia-Missouri have all been halted, has been hit particularly hard.

Still, there are plenty of exciting matchups on the Week 11 slate. Here are our previews and predictions (point spreads courtesy of BetOnline.ag) for games featuring teams in The Associated Press Top 25 and other intriguing contests.