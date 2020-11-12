College football Week 11: 15 players to watch

For two opposite reasons, Week 11 feels like a pivotal moment in the college football season. On the field, we saw strong playoff hopefuls Clemson and Georgia lose last week and open up the door for other schools — including the teams that beat them — to make a championship run. Off the field, something more important is happening.

The pandemic is having a major effect on the season. Clemson’s loss to Notre Dame has the caveat that the Tigers’ star quarterback Trevor Lawrence sat out because he tested positive for the coronavirus. Wisconsin has had its last two games postponed due to a COVID-19 spread in its program. The Pac-12’s opening weekend saw two of its six games canceled. At the moment, three of the top five teams in the country have already had their games postponed this week, including top-ranked Alabama, which could result in some chaos to the finish to the season.

The players’ health is the most important concern, and while there are games being moved, there are plenty to be played. With the aforementioned open door to the playoffs and the Heisman race up for grabs, a lot is on the line as we head into the final weeks of the season. Here are 15 players to watch for Week 11.