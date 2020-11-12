Christina Perri Discharged From Hospital Following Pregnancy Complications

Instagram

The ‘Jar of Hearts’ hitmaker is returning home with husband Paul Costabile after she initially thought she had to stay in hospital until the baby was born.

Singer Christina Perri is leaving hospital after she suffered from pregnancy complications.

The “Jar of Hearts” hitmaker, who revealed she was pregnant in July, initially told fans she had been hospitalised on Wednesday (11Nov20), explaining she might have to stay in hospital until her child was delivered.

However, later in the day she provided an update, revealing she would be heading home with husband Paul Costabile after all, as they had received good news.

“Hello friends, I have a good update. I just want to say thank you for all of your prayers and wishes that you sent to me and this baby and Paul and our families,” Christina said in an Instagram Stories video.

“I’m able to go home tonight. And we’re going to take it one day at a time and at any moment anything could change but hopefully I can wait until my due date or nearby to have the baby and then deal with some things when baby arrives. It’s not perfect but it’s definitely good news for right now. And I’m going to stay in this moment.”

She did not go into detail about the reason for her hospitalisation.

The scare was particularly worrying for the 34-year-old as she revealed in January that she was “completely heartbroken” after suffering a miscarriage at 11 weeks.

Christina and Paul, who wed in 2017, already have one daughter, Carmella Stanley, two.

Before discharged from hospital, the singer said, “I just had a big long cry.” She added, “I didnt sleep the whole night and I miss Carmella! Theres so much I dont know and understand. And even more that I cant control. I just have to stay positive & take each moment as it comes (sic).”