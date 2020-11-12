Chris Brown Clowned After Launching OnlyFans Account

WENN/Judy Eddy

An entertainment blogger, who has paid $20 to subscribe to the ‘Shortie Like Mine’ singer’s account, expresses disappointment at what he’s got with the price.

Chris Brown is the latest celebrity who has joined OnlyFans. The R&B singer took his fans by surprise when he announced on Twitter on Wednesday, November 11 that he has an account on the adult-only platform, simply tweeting a link to the account along with two pairs of curious eyes emojis.

Following his announcement, many were eager to see what he’s posting on the site. “Chris brown got only fans????? Alright I’m out,” one excited fan posted on Twitter. Another cheekily joked, “Chris brown made a only fans. He so fine , ima subscribe for 3 months then file a dispute with my bank. I love him.”

“need the link!!!” a third one asked, apparently unaware of Breezy’s tweet that started the talk. While he/she doesn’t seem to intend to subscribe, another curious fan wrote, “Chris Brown has an only fans? Imma need y’all to screen record that shit and post it on here. Thanks in advance..”

Kyle Anfernee, an entertainment news blogger, was among those who quickly subscribed to Breezy’s OnlyFans account and leaked a content from the page. He posted a screenshot of an image of the 31-year-old fully clothed while posing with one hand on his crotch. Clearly disappointed at what he’s got with the price, he wrote alongside the image, “Damn I want my $20 back.”

Agreeing with Kyle, one person commented on the post, “I don’t wont to see that pencil.” Another was not surprised, writing, “He finessing. But I would have knew better.” Someone else accused the “No Air” singer of “trickin at its finest.”

“We seent it already Chris,” a disgruntled fan added. Another suggested to Kyle, “I would’ve called my bank and got them lil $20 back.” Someone else apparently has been tricked into subscribing as well, writing, “Okayyy if he on here painting he better send me that s**t lol cause I paid $20 for it.”

“I want my damn money back!” another demanded, while one person slammed Breezy for stooping so low by making his foray into the paid-only platform, “Guess this is what u gotta do when ur music sucks.”