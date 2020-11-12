Chiefs want NFL inquiry on union rep; Hardman on COVID list

The Kansas City Chiefs would like some answers from the NFL and NFL Players Association.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter (h/t Adam Teicher) reported on Wednesday that the Chiefs want the league to start an inquiry with the union regarding a player representative holding a meeting with the entire Kansas City team in late October.

That union representative allegedly had close contact with KC players without wearing a mask or other face covering. Schefter explained that union reps aren’t subject to the same COVID-19 testing as active players.

The ESPN report comes on the same day that Kansas City wide receiver Mecole Hardman went on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s not yet known if Hardman tested positive for the virus.

Hardman has 25 catches for 395 receiving yards with three touchdowns in games this season.

Last week, star Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones temporarily went on the reserve/COVID-19 list after he was deemed a “close contact” of an infected individual. However, Jones was cleared to play in last Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

He recorded a sack during Kansas City’s 33-31 win.

Also last week, the NFL and NFLPA updated health and safety guidelines and required that team personnel wear masks inside locker rooms on game days at all times.