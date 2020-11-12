‘Chicago Fire’ Halts Production Due to Covid-19 Outbreak Among Crew Members

NBC

The TV show fronted by Jesse Spencer and Taylor Kinney has been forced to shut down the filming after members of the production team tested positive for coronavirus.

–

Production on the latest season of “Chicago Fire” has ground to a halt following a number of positive Covid-19 tests.

According to Entertainment Tonight, several members of the production team tested positive for the coronavirus as part of the show’s regular safety protocols, with filming on its ninth season subsequently being paused for 14 days.

The publication reported production was halted out of an abundance of caution, due to the infected crew members interacting with cast and fellow crew members

It is not believed the positive tests are among the principal cast.

The news comes just weeks after the show’s spin-off, “Chicago Med“, halted filming due to a positive Covid-19 test. That show resumed filming in September, with production on “Chicago Fire” back up and running two weeks later on 6 October (20).

“Chicago Fire” stars Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney, and Christian Stolte and tells the story of firefighters in Chicago, both on a personal and professional level.

Film and TV industries as well Broadway have been struggling to adapt to post-coronavirus world since lockdown was first imposed earlier this year. Many projects were either pushed back or called off as the industry was brought to a standstill due to the worldwide pandemic.

Other Hollywood projects scrambling to adjust their productions included Robert Pattinson‘s movie “The Batman“, Chris Pratt‘s “Jurassic World: Dominion“, Idris Elba‘s “The Harder They Fall“, and Tom Hanks‘ Elvis Presley biopic as well as TV shows like “Riverdale“, “Batwoman“, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow“, “Supergirl“, and “Stranger Things“.