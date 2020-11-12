Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination

Best Feature

The Assistant

First Cow

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Nomadland

Relic

Best Documentary

76 Days

City Hall

Our Time Machine

A Thousand Cuts

Time

Best International Feature

Bacurau

Beanpole

Cuties (Mignonnes)

Identifying Features

Martin Eden

Wolfwalkers

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

Channing Godfrey Peoples for Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)

Alex Thompson for Saint Frances (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Carlo Mirabella-Davis for Swallow (IFC Films)

Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)

Best Screenplay

Bad Education, Mike Makowsky (HBO)

First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24)

The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank (Netflix)

Fourteen, Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film)

The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios)