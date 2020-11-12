Chadwick Boseman Receives Posthumous Gotham Award Nomination

Best Feature
The Assistant
First Cow
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Nomadland
Relic
Best Documentary
76 Days
City Hall
Our Time Machine
A Thousand Cuts
Time
Best International Feature
Bacurau
Beanpole
Cuties (Mignonnes)
Identifying Features
Martin Eden
Wolfwalkers
Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award
Radha Blank for The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)
Channing Godfrey Peoples for Miss Juneteenth (Vertical Entertainment)
Alex Thompson for Saint Frances (Oscilloscope Laboratories)
Carlo Mirabella-Davis for Swallow (IFC Films)
Andrew Patterson for The Vast of Night (Amazon Studios)
Best Screenplay
Bad Education, Mike Makowsky (HBO)
First Cow, Jon Raymond, Kelly Reichardt (A24)
The Forty-Year-Old Version, Radha Blank (Netflix)
Fourteen, Dan Sallitt (Grasshopper Film)
The Vast of Night, James Montague, Craig Sanger (Amazon Studios)