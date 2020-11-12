CertiK deploys automated smart contract auditing tool By Cointelegraph

While it will not be a stand-alone tool, the suite is set to improve the analysis performed by the security oracles of CertiK Chain (CTK). QuickScan checks deployed smart contracts against a database of known vulnerabilities, using static and dynamic analysis techniques that check the bytecode, source code and access parameters for each smart contract.

Disclaimer:

would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.