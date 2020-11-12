CertiK deploys automated smart contract auditing tool By Cointelegraph

CertiK deploys automated smart contract auditing tool
Security company CertiK announced on Thursday the launch of QuickScan, an automated tool for scanning smart contracts for vulnerabilities.
While it will not be a stand-alone tool, the suite is set to improve the analysis performed by the security oracles of CertiK Chain (CTK). QuickScan checks deployed smart contracts against a database of known vulnerabilities, using static and dynamic analysis techniques that check the bytecode, source code and access parameters for each smart contract.
