Cast, Plot, Trailer, And More



Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images / Des Willie / Netflix



On being cast as Diana, Emma said, “I have been glued to the show since the first episode and to think I’m now joining this incredibly talented acting family is just surreal. Princess Diana was an icon, and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. To be given the chance to explore her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most exceptional opportunity, and I will strive to do her justice!”