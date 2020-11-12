Carrie Underwood’s CMA Awards Wink Sparks Debate: Who Was It For?

Who knew one little wink could cause such a big debate?

In the blink of an eye (literally), Carrie Underwood had Twitter buzzing over a memorable moment at the 2020 CMA Awards. Here’s what happened: Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Keith Urban and Underwood were all nominated for Entertainer of the Year. Hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker then named Church the winner.

While Underwood and her fellow nominees smiled and gave Church a standing ovation upon hearing the news, fans couldn’t help but notice she also gave a small wink. But who was it directed to, and what did it mean?

Some think the gesture was aimed at Church. “Eric Church emotional while winning EOTY and Carrie giving him the tearful wink is such a loaded, fascinating TV moment,” one viewer tweeted. “Congrats to Chief!”

Others, however, weren’t convinced. “You think she was winking at him?” asked another. “Still debating.”