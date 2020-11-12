Capacity crowd allowed at Suncorp Stadium for series decider

Wednesday’s State of Origin decider at Suncorp Stadium will be played in front of a capacity crowd of 52,000, after the Queensland government announced further easing of restrictions.

From Tuesday night, open-air stadiums will be able to be filled to 100 percent capacity in the state, rather than the current cap of 75 percent.

What was shaping as an Origin crowd of around 40,000 will now be over 50,000, although with the New South Wales border remaining shut, those fans will all be supporting the home side.

The Maroons have an enviable record in Origin deciders at home, having won eight of the 10 times the series has been settled in Brisbane.

“I think Queenslanders are going to be very, very happy with this outcome,” Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

“Let’s fill Suncorp and cheer our mighty Maroons on.”

