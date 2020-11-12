Canada to exit pandemic with lower growth potential, permanent labour force scarring

Article content

The Bank of Canada’s top deputy said the country is likely to come out of the pandemic with a lower outlook for potential growth and permanent labour force scarring, and that conventional wisdom must be challenged to find solutions.

In a speech Thursday, Senior Deputy Governor Carolyn Wilkins reiterated the central bank projects potential output will be 3 per cent lower by the end of 2022 versus their pre-pandemic forecast, with weak capital investment accounting for the bulk of the reduced potential. She said policy makers and businesses will need to think outside the box to find solutions.

“The pandemic has damaged the potential for Canada, and other countries worldwide, to generate sustainable economic activity,” Wilkins said via webcast to the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy. “We need to set our sights higher to help businesses create good jobs and to make high debt loads more manageable.”