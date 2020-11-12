Canada placed 7th among countries tweeting most about the PS5 in 2020

To coincide with this week’s release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, Twitter has revealed several new statistics focused on 2020 tweeting habits related to the new consoles.
According to Twitter, Canada placed seventh among the top 10 countries tweeting the most about the PS5.
Here’s the full list (counting tweets from January 1st to October 31st, 2020):
- USA
- Japan
- United Kingdom
- France
- Brazil
- Spain
- Canada
- Saudi Arabia
- Mexico
- Malaysia
Meanwhile, here are the top 10 countries who were tweeting most about the Xbox Series X during this time:
- USA
- United Kingdom
- Brazil
- France
- Japan
- Spain
- Mexico
- Canada
- Germany
- Australia
Twitter also offered regional comparisons for how daily tweet volumes have grown for the Xbox and PlayStation brands in general throughout 2020. This is comparing all mentions of consoles from January 1st to October 31st, 2020 versus the same date range in 2019.
In general, tweets about PlayStation and Xbox grew significantly from 2019 to 2020. On average, Twitter says daily Xbox mentions rose by 124 percent between January 1st and October 31st, and PlayStation mentions increased by 194 percent during this same time.
In fact, Twitter notes that there were more mentions of these gaming brands between January 1st and July 31st this year than there were in all of 2019.
Twitter broke this down even further by offering insight into tweet volumes during gaming reveal events.
For example, Microsoft’s first-party focused July 23rd Xbox Games Showcase saw Xbox Series X mentions jump by 508 percent compared to the 30-day average prior.
It’s worth noting that none of Twitter’s data mentions Xbox Series S. This is likely due to the console only just having been formally revealed and given an official title in September, while the Xbox Series X was properly unveiled in December 2019 and, therefore, had an entire year to be tweeted about.
Meanwhile, Sony’s June 11th ‘Future of Gaming’ event that formally unveiled the PS5’s look and initial games lineup resulted in tweet volumes shooting up by 750 percent. Further, the more recent PlayStation Showcase on September 16th (which featured more game reveals and confirmation of the console’s price and launch date) brought in 690 percent more tweets.
For more on the PS5, read our review here. Meanwhile, we also have reviews on the Xbox Series X and S.