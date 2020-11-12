Bulls youngster becomes SA rugby’s latest expat as he opts for Canada

South African rugby’s list of expat internationals is set to grow with Bulls youngster Ross Braude having thrown in his lot with Canada.

The 20-year-old scrumhalf, who was part of the union’s triumphant Under-19 and Under-21 vintages in 2019 and this year respectively, has been included in a national training group and could feature in the Canucks’ planned of the US next month.

His departure was confirmed by a Blue Bulls representative.

Braude, who qualifies through his father, Gary, was considered one of the most exciting schoolboy talents whilst at Grey College, captaining the first XV in his final year and also twice gaining Craven Week selection for Free State.

He then made the trek to Loftus, where he represented the Under-18 national sevens team and was included in the Junior Springbok academy squad just before lockdown struck.

Yet he found himself gradually more on the fringes as Bernard van der Linde and Keagan Johannes seized their chances to position themselves better as understudies to the Springbok duo of Ivan van Zyl and Embrose Papier.

Canada’s interest isn’t surprising as head coach Kingsley Jones told the Canadian Press back in September already that he’d “identified two players who have played at the youth level for other countries. One has a Canadian father and the other, a South African, also has a Canadian parent”.

Braude is in the process of getting a release from his Bulls contract and hopes to settle in Toronto.

Thirty-four-year-old Worcester-born winger DTH van der Merwe, who’s represented Canada in 61 Tests, is another adopted favourite.

– Compiled by Staff