British Nurse Is Charged With Murder of Several Babies in Her Care

LONDON — A British nurse has been charged with several counts of murder as part of an investigation into infant deaths at the neonatal unit of a hospital in northwestern England, the police said in a statement on Wednesday, in a case that has haunted the community for years.

The nurse, Lucy Letby, 30, had worked in a hospital in Chester and was arrested twice, in 2018 and 2019, in relation to the deaths. Both times, she was released without further action, but she was taken back into custody on Tuesday and now faces eight charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder, according to the Cheshire Police. She was expected to appear in court on Thursday.

The police said that the arrest resulted from an investigation into deaths of babies at the Countess of Chester Hospital between March 2015 and July 2016.

Dr. Susan Gilby, chief executive of the hospital, said in a statement released on Tuesday that the development was of “serious concern.”