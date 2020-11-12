Boston teacher rewarded with year of free rent on Ellen

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is paying a Boston elementary school teacher’s rent for a year to honor her work during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faith Martin, who WBZ NewsRadio reports is a fourth-grade teacher at Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in Hyde Park, joined the show virtually Monday. Martin was brought on alongside a Florida nurse as part of Ellen’s “Month of Giving Thanks,” which celebrates essential workers.

Martin told guest host Sarah Silverman about the distinctive way she helped her students after the school had to close this spring. She said some students were struggling to read an assigned novel online, so she purchased copies of the book for each student and drove across Boston to hand-deliver them.

“It was a great experience, the kids were super excited to see me, and it was really helpful in having them complete our novel study,” Martin told Silverman.

After introductions, Silverman—representing Martin—competed against tWitch, Ellen’s in-house DJ—representing the Florida nurse—in a beanbag toss game. Silverman lost the contest, but Martin was still rewarded with a year of free rent. (The nurse got a free year of college tuition.)

“Being featured on the Ellen DeGeneres show for doing something I love was the experience of a lifetime,” Martin told WBZ NewsRadio. “Our students are so resilient and it is such a pleasure to teach them-even during this difficult . It was amazing for teachers to be recognized for the hard work they are doing and to have my rent paid for a year!”