Boosie Badazz Lashes Out On Twitter Following Mo3’s Murder!!

As news continues to spread of the murder of Boosie Badazz affiliate Mo3’s murder, Boosie took to Twitter to lash out at folks for hitting his line.

“Stop calling me n texting me,” Boosie wrote alongside two red exclamation points. “F*CK YOU HOES, N*GGASn FAKE ASS FAMILY ALL YALL CAN SUCK MY DICK. ALL YALL GOT A MOTIVE F*CKING WOTH ME ANYWAY. Suckadick.”

See Boosie’s tweet below.

According to the cops, Mo3, real name Melvin Noble, was killed Midday. on Dallas’s northbound Interstate 35, according to the Dallas Police Department.

They told USA TODAY that the shooting suspect was an adult Black male. The man stopped his dark sedan before exiting the vehicle and walking towards Mo3 with a firearm. Mo3 had also exited his stationary car and began running southbound on the highway.

An adult male, who was sitting in a separate car was also struck by the gunman and was also transported to an area hospital with injuries described as non-life-threatening.