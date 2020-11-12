Bollywood Star Asif Basra Found Dead in Suspected Suicide

Instagram

The ‘Kai Po Che’ actor has allegedly died by hanging at the age of 53 in a private complex in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh amid his battle with depression.

–

Actor Asif Basra has been found dead.

According to numerous local reports on Thursday (12Nov20), the Bollywood star committed suicide at a private complex in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. He was 53 years old.

News agency ANI confirmed his passing in a post on Twitter, writing, “Film actor Asif Basra was found hanging in a private complex in Dharamshala. Forensic team is at the spot and police is investigating the matter: SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan.”

A forensic team attended the property and an investigation in the matter is underway and, while reports suggest the screen star had been battling depression, an official statement on his passing has yet to be made.

Tributes soon began to pour in for the star, with filmmaker Hansal Mehta sharing, “Asif Basra! Can’t be true… This is just very, very sad.” In response, actor Manoj Bajpayee wrote, “What? This is too shocking!! Shot with him just before Lockdown!!! Oh My God!”

Basra was a popular film, TV and theatre actor and starred in various big screen productions, including “Kai Po Che“, “Hichki“, “Krrish 3“, “Jab We Met“, “Black Friday“, and “Kaalakaandi“.

He was last seen playing the role of Asghar Nabi in the Hotstar Special series “Hostages“, which released its second season in September this year.

Kareena Kapoor, who co-starred with the late actor in the “Jab We Met”, also sent condolences on social media, “Rest in peace Asif Basra. Heartfelt condolences to the family and loves ones.”

Danish Hussain, his co-star on the “Hostages”, wrote on Twitter, “Oh this is tragic and heartbreaking. A dear friend and always had a good tip to give. We just acted together in #Hostages2 recently for @DisneyPlusHS Really heartbroken to hear about you dear friend.”