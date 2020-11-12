BitMEX crypto exchange steps up AML and trade surveillance measures By Cointelegraph

BitMEX crypto exchange steps up AML and trade surveillance measures
BitMEX, one of the world’s biggest (BTC) trading platforms, continues to strengthen its Anti-Money Laundering measures in the aftermath of its criminal charges in the United States.
According to a Nov. 12 blog post, BitMEX has partnered with software and compliance firm Eventus Systems to improve its trade surveillance and AML transaction capabilities.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.