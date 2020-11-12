Billie Eilish, Jennifer Lopez and More Performing at the 2020 AMAs

Billie Eilish is set to make her AMAs return!

The singer, as well as Jennifer Lopez and Maluma, have been added to the list of artists set to perform at the 2020 American Music Awards. Eilish, who performed at last year’s event, will return to perform her new song “Therefore I Am” on TV for the first time. The single and music video were released on Thursday. Eilish, who won the coveted New Artist of the Year award at the 2019 show, is nominated for two awards this year.

Lopez and Maluma, who star in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me, will debut performances of their new collaborative songs “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely,” from the film soundtrack.

After news of their participation at the AMAs was announced, Maluma tweeted he was “so excited” to perform with J.Lo. She tweeted in reply, “Let’s goooo!!! #PaTiLonely”

Previously announced 2020 AMAs performers include BTS, Bad Bunny, Dua Lipa, Lil Baby, Shawn Mendes and Megan Thee Stallion.