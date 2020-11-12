Best Webcam For Your PC, Mac, or Chromebook 2020

Best

Webcam For Your PC, Mac, or Chromebook

Android Central

2020

The chances are that you’re using the built-in webcam from your laptop, or you have a desktop that doesn’t have a webcam at all. But with more and more folks working from home, you’ll end up needing to join in a video conference call at some point, whether it’s using Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or another similar service. And you don’t want to end up looking like a potato, which means looking for the best webcam you can find. With the Logitech Brio 4K, there’s no chance of that happening, and you get more added features than you’ll know what to do with. However, you’ll want to take advantage of the 4K recording and Windows Hello support.

Best Overall: Logitech Brio 4K

Those looking for the mac-daddy of webcams can’t look past the Logitech Brio 4K. Not only do you get 4K HDR video recording, but this webcam is also certified to work with Windows, macOS, and ChromeOS. However, Windows users get the added benefit of Windows Hello support. In addition to recording video at either 4K or 1080p, the Brio includes a 5X digital zoom and “RightLight” so that you never look awkward on camera. While 4K video is limited to streaming at 30FPS, you can pump the brakes, transition to 1080p, and get up to 60FPS if you want smooth and fluid video. To make sure that you get the right picture, the Brio features an adjustable Field of View, with options of 65, 78, or 90 degrees. Logitech has packed just about the entire kitchen sink into the Brio, making it quite an impressive webcam. However, unless you need 4K video, the Brio will sport a lot more bells and whistles than what you probably will ever use. There are plenty of other, less expensive webcams that can do almost just as well as the Brio at just a fraction of the cost. Pros: 4K video recording

HDR quality

Windows Hello support

Certified for macOS, Windows, and ChromeOS Cons: Expensive

More included features than you may use

Best Overall Logitech Brio 4K

The kitchen sink of webcams Logitech’s Brio 4K sports either 4K or 1080p video recording, multiple viewing angles, and supports Windows Hello.

Best Budget Pick: Adesso CyberTrack H4

Sometimes you need a webcam that just performs marginally better than the one included with your laptop. If you’re using a desktop, you’ll need a webcam, period, as those aren’t typically built into the monitor. With the Adesso CyberTrack H4, you’ll get a budget-friendly and solid webcam. This won’t shock the world or surprise anyone with a plethora of features, but the CyberTrack H4 will get the job done. It sports 1080p video recording, which is surprising at this price point. Adesso also packed in a noise-canceling microphone to ensure that others can hear you but little else going on in your home. Those who don’t like the idea of clipping a webcam to the top of the monitor will be out of luck with this one, as that’s the only mounting option provided. It’s also not recommended to go “into” the CyberTrack H4 with high expectations for a bunch of extra features, as this is about as barebones an experience as you can get. Pros: Affordable

1080p Video recording

Noise-reducing microphone

Compatible with many popular video-conferencing apps Cons: Can only clip to your monitor

Few advanced features

Best Budget Pick Adesso CyberTrack H4

Great for those who need a small step up The Adesso CyberTrack H4 sports 1080p video resolution, along with a built-in microphone for everything you’ll need.

Best for Windows Hello: Kaysuda Face Recognition USB Camera

Many cameras promise different features, but those with Windows computers have specific features that they look for, one of which is Windows Hello support, which makes logging into your computer fast and easy. That’s where the Kaysuda Camera excels. The company claims that its IR camera is capable of getting you logged into your computer in just one second. This is even more impressive when you consider that Kaysuda has included multi-user support, so everyone that logs into the same computer can get in quickly. What is even handier is how there are two microphones built-into the camera so you won’t have to go and spring for something else after getting the camera. While Kaysuda’s camera is great for those wanting Windows Hello support, there is a bit of compromise with the video quality. The camera is only capable of recording in 720p and has a max camera resolution of just 640×480. This may leave you looking a bit grainy, but should still get the job done. Plus, those who were hoping to use this with the Windows 10 IoT Core System will have to look elsewhere as this camera is not compatible. Pros: Built-in IR Camera with depth-sensing

Multi-user support

Supports Windows Hello

Multiple microphones Cons: Does not work with Windows 10 IoT Core systems

Average video quality

Best for Windows Hello Kaysuda Face Recognition USB Camera

Features without breaking the bank The Kaysuda Face Recognition camera sports Windows Hello and dual microphones, but the camera quality is limited to 720p.

Best for Streamers: Vitade 960A

Now is as good of a time as any to try and jumpstart your streaming career, or maybe you just want to do some streaming on the side. The Vitade 960A is great for this, not only for its ability to record 1080p video but also because it has a built-in ring light. Other gaming webcams force you to use third-party software to take advantage of features. That’s not the case with the 960A, as you can quickly switch between the three different brightness levels with a press of a button on the camera itself. However, if you want to spice up your video calls, you can take advantage of Vitade’s software to switch up your background. While it’s great to be able to record video in 1080p, it’s a little disappointing that you’re limited to just 30FPS when recording at higher resolutions. While the Vitade 960A can easily be perched just about anywhere, it’s still a bit larger than similar options that you’ll find. Pros: 1080p video

Mount to monitor or on a tripod

Built-in ring light

Third-party software not a necessity Cons: Larger than similar options

Recording in 60FPS drops resolution to 720p

Best for Streamers Vitade 960A

For gamers and more The Vitade 960A is a fantastic camera that isn’t only for the gamers, thanks to the 1080p video and three brightness levels.

Best for Versatility: Aluratek AWC02F When it comes to the Aluratek AWC02F, there’s nothing that will really excite you, other than the ability to stream at 1080p. In addition to the HD video, you’ll also get 30FPS recording, along with auto-focus, so you won’t have to worry about something on the wall behind you being the focus. Aluratek includes an extra-long cable, providing the space you need to put the webcam exactly where you want it. There’s even automatic low-light correction, removing the concerns of you looking like a potato during that video conference call. The biggest downside to the AWC02F is that there is no microphone built-in. It should not be much of a problem if you use headphones, but you’ll want something else other than relying on your computer’s mic. While the base can be rotated 180 degrees, you won’t be able to detach the webcam and clip it to your monitor or mount it on a mini-tripod. Pros: Stream at 1080p

Autofocus and automatic low light correction

Long cable for USB plug and play Cons: No microphone

Unable to clip or attach to tripod

Best for Versatility Aluratek AWC02F

Almost all the features you need Aluratek’s AWC02F is an impressive webcam that provides a great recording experience; just bring the microphone.

Best in a Pinch: Wyze Cam V2

This may be an oddball selection to add, but Wyze recently pushed a firmware update to both the Cam V2 and Cam Pan that turn them into a webcam. What makes this even better is that it has been tested with both macOS and Windows, along with popular apps, including Hangouts, Zoom, Skype, and more. The downside to this is that you’ll need to flash the firmware yourself, but Wyze has an in-depth tutorial on how to make it happen. Once the firmware is flashed, you will have the ability to stream or video chat in up to 1080p video quality and get access to the built-in speaker and microphone. Wyze suggests using your own mic and headphones or speakers as the quality can be a bit lower than usual. This is definitely an off-the-wall solution, but it can work if you need a webcam in a pinch and already have a Wyze cam at your disposal. On the other side of the fence, the process for manually flashing the firmware can be a bit daunting to some. Wyze does the best it can to provide enough insight and instructions, but that just might be a bit too technical for some. Another downside is that your Wyze Cam V2 or Cam Pan will no longer function as a security camera, as the firmware removes the ability to connect to the Wyze app on your device. Finally, ChromeOS users may have to look for another solution, as there is no confirmed compatibility with Chromebooks and other ChromeOS-powered devices. Pros: 1080p video

Compatible with all major video-chatting services

Works with Mac and Windows Cons: Must flash updated firmware

Will not connect to Wyze app after updated

Does not work with ChromeOS

Not actually a webcam!

Best in a Pinch Wyze Cam V2

Helps get the job done These weren’t designed as webcams, but Wyze went above and beyond by providing updates to transform them.