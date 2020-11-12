Best Black Friday Xbox Deals 2020: Xbox One, Xbox Series X

Black Friday deals for gaming consoles such as the Xbox always draw a lot of attention, and this year won’t be an exception as the offers have started earlier than usual. While the hype focuses on the next-generation Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, retailers will continue to offer deals for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. There are already some early Black Friday deals for the current-generation consoles, and if you see some offers that you like, there’s no reason not to jump on them as merchants are offering to refund any differences if the prices go even lower leading to Black Friday.

If you’ve always wanted an Xbox, or if you’re planning to give the console to a loved one, now until Black Friday is the perfect time to buy the console. Additionally, there are offers for various Xbox accessories, Xbox games, and Xbox Live subscriptions, so you won’t have to wait until November 27 to start expanding your gaming arsenal. Whether you are sticking with the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, or eyeing the jump to the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, you should consider shopping these Black Friday gaming deals now to avoid the chaos of depleted stocks and delayed shipping that Black Friday will bring.

Best Black Friday Xbox deals

How to choose an Xbox during Black Friday

The Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X, Microsoft’s next-generation consoles, launched on November 10. The Xbox Series X is the more advanced console with support for up to 8K gaming, while the Xbox Series S is the budget-minded counterpart with no disc drive. Both consoles, however, offer complete backward compatibility for Xbox One titles.

If you can afford it, you should go for either the Xbox Series S or the Xbox Series X. However, the Xbox One S and Xbox One X will remain very capable consoles for the next few years, especially with the massive Xbox One gaming library that stretches back to 2013. Similar to the names of their successors, the Xbox One X is more powerful with 4K gaming, while the Xbox One S is a cheaper version that can go even lower if you choose the all-digital edition.

For gamers who want to play the latest titles, and for those who are ready to upgrade from the Xbox One generation, you should be on the hunt for special offers for the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X. However, if you are on a tighter budget, and if you want to enjoy the library of the Xbox One, the Xbox One S and Xbox One X are still great gaming options.

Another thing to consider is whether the disc-less Xbox One S or Xbox Series S fits your lifestyle. These versions of the Xbox will work for you if you are fine with going all-digital and you have a stable internet connection for downloading games. However, if you want to display your physical CDs to showcase your collection, and if you have the cash to spare, then go with the Xbox One X or Xbox Series X.

When to shop Black Friday Xbox deals

With the launch of the new Xbox consoles, there’s going to be a lot of demand for anything Xbox related during Black Friday. Luckily for you, most retailers have launched their Black Friday sales early this year and you can already get big discounts on everything from Xbox consoles to popular games and accessories. Our advice to you is this: Shop these Black Friday Xbox deals right now to make sure you get your gadgets in time for the holidays. Delivery dates are already seeing huge delays and if you wait till Black Friday you run the risk of not getting your goods till the last minute. You also don’t have to worry about the price. Most retailers have price guarantees in place for Black Friday season so no matter how early you shop these Black Friday Xbox deals, you’re always going to get the best price.

If you do decide to wait, all the pent up demand might run your favorite Xbox games or consoles out of stock the minute Black Friday rolls around. If a gadget you had your eye on does run out of stock there’s no guarantee that you’ll be able to purchase it before the new year. Don’t take that risk — shop these Black Friday Xbox deals today. There really isn’t a better time to get shopping.

Where to find the best Xbox sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is offering discounts for the Xbox One S and Xbox One X, as well as reduced prices for Xbox games and various accessories.

Best Buy Black Friday: There are some great Xbox deals on Best Buy, including consoles, games, and accessories to help you expand your collection.

Target Black Friday: Target is offering deals on games as well as a $10 discount on an Xbox One controller with the purchase of a console.

Walmart Black Friday: Xbox gamers should take a look at Walmart’s offers, some of which are already available weeks ahead of Black Friday.

