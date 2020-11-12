Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2020: BenQ, Dell, Samsung

A good monitor is one of the most vital components of your desktop PC setup, but it’s an item that often gets overlooked when it comes to upgrading your system. But a new monitor can breathe new life into your work or gaming experience. Whether you want superior image quality while you’re working from home, the lowest input lag when gaming, or a simple extra screen to look at, it’s vital that you have a quality display to go alongside your PC or Mac.

Black Friday deals, which are already going live ahead of November 27, offer the best chance during the whole year to shop for a great new monitor. To help you find the perfect one, we’re rounding up all the best Black Friday monitor deals available out there and compiling them right here.

The best Black Friday monitor deals

How to choose a monitor during Black Friday

If you’re preparing for great Black Friday monitor deals, it’s important to know what you want from a good monitor and to understand what different terms mean so you can buy the right screen for your needs. Fortunately, we’ve rounded up all the best monitors on the shelves, so that’s as good a place as any to start your search.

As with any purchase, it’s also important to not go over your budget. Stick to it unless it’s a truly unbeatable deal. Generally, if you stay close to your budget and know what you need, you’ll be very happy with your purchase and get a lot more for your money than you ordinarily would.

One important consideration is the size you need. Do you simply need a small second screen to complement your current setup, or do you need something a bit more substantial? If you have a small home office or apartment, you might not want to go too big, even if you can afford it, as it could take up too much room in your living space. You could get away with a budget monitor that will happily meet your needs. On the other hand, ultrawide monitors are a great way to enhance your immersion and productivity.

Similarly, do you need a 4K monitor? If high resolution is everything for your work or gaming monitor needs, then it’s worth paying the extra for 4K functionality. Alternatively, if you’re simply typing up documents for work, a 4K screen will be excessive and simply not needed.

If you’re a gamer, a 4K monitor will look super-appealing. but it’s only actually worth it if your PC can handle 4K resolutions. If it can’t, then a low refresh rate on a regular 1080P monitor is a better option to ensure your gaming experience goes smoothly.

If you do a lot of photo editing or video editing, it can be worth checking out the picture quality to ensure that your monitor choice has the best image reproduction out there. Not all monitors are equal here, so it’s important to look out for precise temperature and color controls, as well as the ability to save different color profiles.

Finally, curved monitors can be great but they can also make viewing angles trickier, so consider whether you can make the best out of such a setup depending on how your home office is arranged.

When to Shop Black Friday Monitor Deals

If you’ve been considering making a purchase from the Black Friday monitor deals, you might be wondering when would be the best time to buy. One issue to consider is that fulfillment is expected to take longer than usual this year due to increased rates of shopping online. So if there’s something you want to buy, particularly if you want it in time for the holidays, then you should purchase as soon as possible.

If you’re concerned that prices on Black Friday monitor deals might drop even lower than they are now, you can look for a retailer with a price guarantee. This means that if you make a purchase and the price does fall, the retailer will refund the difference. So shop early and save yourself some hassle!

Where to find the best Black Friday monitor sales

Amazon Black Friday: Amazon is dropping new Holiday Dash deals every day through November 19, which is most likely when the retailer's Black Friday sale will begin. Although Amazon isn't as well-known for computer-related sales as retailers like Newegg, it's a good idea to keep an eye on these daily Lightning deals just in case.

Best Buy Black Friday: Best Buy sells a lot of computer gear and is generally a pretty good place to look for Black Friday monitor deals (especially on high-resolution gaming displays). The Best Buy Black Friday Sale is already dropping early discounts, too, so check back often.

Walmart Black Friday: This big-box store is also no slouch when it comes to slashing prices on everything computer-related during big seasonal sales, and with the Walmart Black Friday Sale rolling out new deals every weekend leading up to Thanksgiving, there are already some worthy discounts on monitors from brands like Acer and Samsung.

Newegg Black Friday: It's no secret that Newegg is the go-to place for PCs, accessories, and components, and it's easily one of the best outlets for shopping Black Friday monitor deals this year. Its monthlong Black November Sale is offering early savings on ultrawide displays, gaming monitors. Purchases are backed up by its Black Friday Price Protection guarantee.

