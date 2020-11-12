Australian family tour the Queensland outback in elaborate SLRV Commander camper van

With staycations on the rise, it is of little surprise more of us are thinking about investing in a campervan.

But very few will enjoy travelling in the sort of luxury this extravagant motorhome affords.

The two-storey, 40ft long ‘Commander’ model from Australian firm SLRV boasts 10 bunk beds, four televisions and a fully functional kitchen, offering passengers the sort of comfort found in a modern city apartment.

There is also no need to visit another campsite toilet block because the vehicle comes complete with a spacious shower and toilet.

Families eager to travel together without sitting on top of each other can also breathe a sigh of relief – there is plenty of space to relax on the sleek leather sofas, which overlook the polished monochrome kitchen.

But all of this luxury comes at a price, with estimates putting the cost of the Commander at up to $2.08million (£1.1million).

Go big or go home! The two-storey, 40ft long ‘Commander’ model from Australian firm SLRV boasts 10 bunk beds, four televisions and a fully functional kitchen, offering passengers the sort of comfort found in a modern city apartment

Sleek: The polished monochrome kitchen has modern fittings and plenty of space to prepare food on the road

Tight squeeze: There is space to sleep 10 – perfect for a big family – but you have to sleep head-to-toe (above)

No nonsense: The carriage is mounted on a MAN TGS, a German-made truck typically used to carry refrigerated containers for medium and long-haul transportation. The tough base (pictured) makes it perfect for off-road trips

This is dwarfs the $150,000 (£82,000) Australians typically spend on a motorhome.

Making the most of the available space, the designers tucked a washing machine into a cavity that can be accessed from the outside.

An aluminium roof rack provides additional storage space over the cab, which also has a side ladder for easy access, spotlights to guide the way in poor visibility and metal sidebars to protect the truck from low-hanging tree branches.

The amenities continue in the kitchen with 475l of freezer space – more than double the 40l-230l capacity found in most campervans.

Meanwhile cupboards and storage containers are made from premium plastic with soft-close runners and compression latches which stop drawers from rattling over bumps and potholes, giving you a smoother drive.

As you might expect from such a luxury offering, the motorhome can be fitted with almost any appliance, including an induction stove, convection ovens and microwaves, diesel-powered water heaters and speaker systems for entertainment.

Smooth journey: Cupboards and storage containers are made from premium plastic with soft-close runners and compression latches which stop drawers from rattling over bumps and potholes

A taste of the high life: View from inside the van, which drives easily through dense bushland and along the walls of canyons

Buyers can choose from a range of bathroom layouts, all of which include a mirrored vanity, shower and toilet.

Attention has also been paid to the functionality.

The carriage is mounted on a German-made truck typically used to carry refrigerated containers for medium and long-haul transportation, making it perfect for longer road trips and off-road conditions.

Every piece is waterproof and fire retardant for safety and durability, whether you’re exploring rainforest or desert.

The windows are double-glazed to protect the interior from the elements all year round. Fly screens are fitted across the inside, blocking out mosquitoes and other insects found deep in the wilds of the outback.

Depending on single or two-storey configuration, the Commander can hold between 500 and 1,000 litres of water at a – perfect for long-term travel across remote regions.

Unlike mass-produced caravan hatches, the panel on the exterior wall which covers the washing machine is dust and waterproof and does not degrade in the sun

There’s also a ‘city water’ accessory that allows you to connect directly to mains water supply, bypassing tanks when you stop in urban areas. A back-up fuel tank with 1,000-litre capacity is fitted in the truck for emergencies.

Demand for camper vans and off-road vehicles has soared since the pandemic slammed shut Australia’s international and interstate borders, which have only started to reopen in recent weeks.

Similar trends have been witnessed in other regions, including the UK and the US.

SLRV engineer Warwick Boswerger believes interest in luxury caravans will only increase as interstate travel resumes.

‘We have had continued demand for our larger vehicles as they present a luxurious option to tour the country with all the comforts of home – especially in times where overseas travel is not possible,’ Ms Boswerger said.