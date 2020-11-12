Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 0.49% By .com

Matilda Coleman
.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Thursday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 0.49%.

The best performers of the session on the were Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:), which rose 5.08% or 0.120 points to trade at 2.480 at the close. Meanwhile, AP Eagers Ltd (ASX:) added 4.80% or 0.55 points to end at 12.00 and News Corp B DRC (ASX:) was up 4.54% or 1.02 points to 23.47 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Pendal Group Ltd (ASX:), which fell 5.49% or 0.35 points to trade at 6.02 at the close. Whitehaven Coal Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.49% or 0.055 points to end at 1.170 and Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (ASX:) was down 4.34% or 0.750 points to 16.540.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 643 to 633 and 335 ended unchanged.

Shares in Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd (ASX:) rose to 52-week highs; rising 5.08% or 0.120 to 2.480. Shares in News Corp B DRC (ASX:) rose to all time highs; rising 4.54% or 1.02 to 23.47.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 1.40% to 19.918.

Gold Futures for December delivery was up 0.35% or 6.60 to $1868.20 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in December rose 0.22% or 0.09 to hit $41.54 a barrel, while the January Brent oil contract rose 0.25% or 0.11 to trade at $43.91 a barrel.

AUD/USD was down 0.25% to 0.7259, while AUD/JPY fell 0.42% to 76.40.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.04% at 93.058.

