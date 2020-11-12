At Least 74 Drown in Wreck Off Libya, U.N. Agency Says

“We have long called for a change in the evidently unworkable approach to Libya and the Mediterranean, including ending returns to the country and establishing a clear disembarkation mechanism followed by solidarity from other states,” Mr. Soda said. “Thousands of vulnerable people continue to pay the price for inaction both at sea and on land.”

The disaster came weeks after at least 140 migrants drowned when their boat sank off Senegal in the deadliest wreck this year, according to the International Organization for Migration.

That boat had left Mbour, a coastal town in western Senegal, with about 200 migrants, bound for the Canary Islands. But it caught fire a few hours later and capsized in the Atlantic Ocean near St.-Louis, on Senegal’s northwest coast, the agency said.

The Senegalese and Spanish Navies, as well as nearby fishermen, rescued 59 people and recovered the remains of 20 others, according to the International Organization for Migration, which cited news reports.

Safa Msehli, a spokeswoman for the group in Geneva, said that the migrants who drowned on Thursday were mainly from Nigeria, Gambia and Burkina Faso and that the survivors were obviously distressed and traumatized.

The raft, she said, was most likely headed for Malta or Italy, with people fleeing extortion, torture and arbitrary arrest and imprisonment in Libya, which descended into chaos in 2011 after the ouster and killing of the longtime dictator Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi.

Since then, Libya has been divided between two administrations, in the east and west of the country, backed by rival foreign powers.