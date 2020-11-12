Ari Fletcher Alludes To G Herbo Having Herpes!!

Ari Fletcher and G Herbo’s back and forth on social media is going from bad to worse after Ari seemed to hint that G Herbo has herpes.

The beef this time began when a picture was posted on Herbo’s girlfriend, Taina, with his son with Ari.

“Sweetie please don’t post my son and another girl, remove this,” Ari told the photographer, who then left up pictures of Herbo and Yosohn.

A fan then chimed in: “I don’t understand the point of them posting that picture of taina and your son. #childish.”

Ari replied, “I don’t want my son in public with her holding him because she told me out her own mouth that Yosohn does not like her. So I don’t want my son uncomfortable.”

Herbo then took to his Instagram Story and wrote: “Happy h*es ain’t hating.”

Ari Fletcher then seemed to respond via her Instagram Story, writing, “How they get a cure for COVID before herpes.”

Check out the back and forth below.